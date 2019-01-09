New Science Wing Opens In Chambers Building

The College of Education science wing opened this week just in time for the new semester.

The remodel is part of a multi-million dollar Chambers Building renovation, which includes an overhaul of both the science wing and the Advising and Certification Center. The Advising and Certification Center, which was completed in late November.

The new lobby has fresh carpet and some flex seating for students to relax or study in.

The renovations include a science education lab, a science education classroom, a curriculum center, an area for graduate work, a conference room, and a collaboration space.

The new science classrooms feature rolling chairs and moveable whiteboards.

The entire renovation is part of a $5 million project funded jointly by the College of Education and the University’s Facility Naming Committee. Still unnamed, you could name the new addition for just a cool $2.5 million, or offer up $300,000 for separate components of the wing.

A second science education classroom.

The second classroom also features some moveable lab benches, as well as a lab desk.

The Solstice Pod is perfect for collaboration space. Students can project their laptop screens right onto the Pod following a link on the screen.



The grad work area is a nice and secluded spot with desks reserved for graduate students.

The conference room is still receiving some finishing touches, but features a large table for collaboration and discussion.

