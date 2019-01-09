New Science Wing Opens In Chambers Building
The College of Education science wing opened this week just in time for the new semester.
The remodel is part of a multi-million dollar Chambers Building renovation, which includes an overhaul of both the science wing and the Advising and Certification Center. The Advising and Certification Center, which was completed in late November.
The renovations include a science education lab, a science education classroom, a curriculum center, an area for graduate work, a conference room, and a collaboration space.
The entire renovation is part of a $5 million project funded jointly by the College of Education and the University’s Facility Naming Committee. Still unnamed, you could name the new addition for just a cool $2.5 million, or offer up $300,000 for separate components of the wing.
