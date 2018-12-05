New Advising Office Opens In Chambers Building

The Advising and Certification Center for the College of Education located in 228 Chambers reopened last week as part of multi-million dollar renovations for the science wing project. The new center has a fresh, updated look just in time for College of Education students to book those last-minute sessions with their advisors before finals.

Gregory Mason, director of the advising and certification center, said that the space received “fresh carpet, paint, windows, and furniture” as part of the larger science wing project. He added that a self-check-in kiosk is among the other amenities set to arrive in the spring.

The lobby also has a rack filled with pamphlets of student resources.

The College of Education’s Advising and Certification Center was temporarily based in rooms 113A and 105 of the Chambers Building during construction, but it’s back to its original home now that the project is complete.

The rest of the science wing is set to be completed this month, which is on schedule according to Penn State’s update on the project over the summer. The entire renovation is part of a $5 million project.

There’s plenty of room for students to sit and get some work done while they wait for an appointment.

The new wing includes a new science lab, classroom, a separate section dedicated to post-graduate work, a collaborative space, and conference room.

A new conference room is located inside 228 Chambers as well, now that the Krause Learning Space took over the space where an old conference room was located.

The new wing doesn’t have a name yet, but you can change that for a cool $2.5 million. Separate parts of the new facility can also be named for $250,000 each.

