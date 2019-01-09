PSU news by
Wisecrackers Comedy Club To Begin Shows At The Basement Nightspot

Oyoma Asinor | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
1/9/19 4:02 am

The Basement Nightspot, which was Indigo in a prior life, will host shows put on by the Wise Crackers Comedy Club beginning this Friday, January 11.

This weekend’s shows will mark the first set for the comedy club at The Basement Nightspot. Wise Crackers Comedy Club has shows lined up every weekend through the end of March and the club has worked to bring in stand-up comics from New York City to fill feature and headliner spots.

Wise Crackers is in State College for only about three months, so catch these shows while you can. You can see the full calendar and lineup of comics here.

Kevin Brennan and Carie Karavas headline this weekend’s shows. You can see these two comics at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, respectively. James Tierney, economics lecturer and noted founding member of Happy Valley Improv, will emcee the first set of shows.

Wise Crackers Comedy Club is a Pennsylvania-based group with shows in Wilkes-Barre, Allentown, State College, and more. You can find tickets to the Wise Crackers shows on their website.

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Comments

