Penn State Football Grad Billy Fessler Joins Joe Moorhead’s Mississippi State Coaching Staff

Billy Fessler is a bona fide Penn State legend. He committed to the Nittany Lions during the Christian Hackenberg era, sticking with Penn State despite undeniable offensive struggles under John Donovan.

Fessler may have a penchant for offensive coordinators, because now he’s following Joe Moorhead to his new head coaching gig at Mississippi State. He served as Penn State’s primary offensive signaler for three seasons, so maybe it’s more than just a penchant.

It was an honor to work with Slippery Rock Football and I am more than thankful for the opportunity they gave me. With that being said, I am excited for the next opportunity. Hail State pic.twitter.com/673nHFoxrP — Billy Fessler (@BillyFessler3) January 13, 2019

After walking on to the team, it wasn’t surprising that Fessler never started at quarterback. He only threw a handful of passes as a late-game reliever, but carved a place for himself on special teams as a holder and held on all placements during the 2017 season.

Fessler will leave a graduate assistant position at Slippery Rock to join Moorhead’s staff. He coached running backs at Slippery Rock, but it’s unclear what position group he’ll work with at Mississippi State.

At least we still have the lesser-known Henry Fessler (Billy’s younger brother) among our ranks.

Extremely excited to commit to Penn State to play football next year! #weare pic.twitter.com/1K5fBL5fut — Henry Fessler (@henry_fess14) April 16, 2018

