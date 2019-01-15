Penn State Releases Report Outlining 31 Hazing Violations From 2013-2018

Penn State released its first five-year report Tuesday as required by the new “Tim’s Law” state anti-hazing measures. The report outlines 31 instances of hazing university-wide that occurred between 2013 and 2019, including dates, a general description, and details of the sanctions levied.

The Office of Student Conduct only began handling organizational misconduct during the fall 2017 semester, so the university included a note that prior cases handled by the Greek governing councils or the Student Organization Conduct Committee had limited records. Notably, no cases were reported for the fall 2016 semester just prior to Tim Piazza’s tragic death from injuries he sustained after a night of hazing and drinking for Beta Theta Pi fraternity’s bid acceptance. Fifteen of the 31 however were reported in the 24 months following Piazza’s death and the institution of heavy sanctions on Greek life.

Only three of the 31 reports were against non-Greek organizations: Shades of Blue (spring 2014), women’s soccer (spring 2015), and a high school sports camp incident (summer 2016).

Four hazing cases were reported at the University Park campus during the fall 2018 semester. The university placed Kappa Sigma, Sigma Phi Epsilon, and Phi Kappa Sigma on probation. Conduct processes are still pending for Lambda Chi Alpha, which is accused of requiring new members to participate in activities where they experienced confinement, forced food consumption, sleep deprivation, and physical abuse.

“Student safety remains a top priority at Penn State, and the University follows a no-tolerance policy on hazing,” Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers reiterated via email. She added that the university will investigate all hazing allegations and disciplinary action may include separation from the university or disaffiliation from the organization or team.

In accordance with Tim’s Law, the university must now update this report biannually on January 1 and August 1. The new law also provides immunity for individuals needing medical assistance as a result of hazing or those who seek help for them, strengthens penalties for organizations that haze, and introduces four new criminal offenses — hazing, aggravated hazing, organizational hazing, and institutional hazing.

You can see the full initial report on Penn State’s ethics website.

