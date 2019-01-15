Saquon Barkley Named Offensive Rookie Of The Year By Pro Football Writers Of America

The Pro Football Writers of America named Saquon Barkley this season’s offensive rookie of the year on Tuesday afternoon.

Barkley won the offensive rookie of the year award after becoming the third player in NFL history to gain more than 2,000 total yards of offense in his first season. Although he played for a 5-11 Giants team, Barkley dominated opposing defenses to post 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards, and 15 total touchdowns in his debut season.

No. 26 didn’t beat out Baker Mayfield for the overall rookie of the year award, but he joined Franco Harris as the only other player in Penn State football history to win offensive rookie of the year honors. Harris was given the award by the PFWA and the Associated Press after scoring 10 touchdowns and rushing for 1,055 yards as a Pittsburgh Steeler in 1972.

Additionally, Barkley became the second New York Giant to win the award after Odell Beckham Jr. won it in 2014. He was also named to the PFWA’s all-rookie team alongside Mayfield and fellow top 10 draft picks Bradley Chubb and Roquan Smith.

Barkley will play in this year’s Pro Bowl on January 27, and he’s still one of five nominees for the NFL’s official rookie of the year award. That award is entirely decided by a fan vote, and the winner will be announced at the NFL’s eighth annual awards ceremony on February 2.

