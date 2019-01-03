Saquon Barkley Nominated For NFL Rookie Of The Year

Saquon Barkley earned a nomination for the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award on Thursday following his stellar 2018 campaign.

Barkley was nominated for the award alongside Indianapolis’ Darius Leonard, Denver’s Phillip Lindsay, and Cleveland’s duo of Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb.

Although his team posted a 5-11 record, Barkley had no trouble destroying opposing defenses in his rookie year. He finished with 2,028 yards of total offense, becoming just the third rookie in NFL history to cross the 2,000-yard plateau in the process.

The Coplay, PA native managed to gain more than 100 yards from scrimmage in 12 of his first 13 pro games, and he came up fewer than 300 yards short of totaling 1,000 receiving yards for the Giants. Barkley scored 15 total touchdowns this season, and he earned a Pro Bowl bid for his efforts just a few months after being selected No. 2 overall by the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The NFL has awarded the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award to the top first-year player in every season since 2002. Franco Harris is the only other Penn State running back who was recognized with Rookie of the Year honors — he was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year by the AP and the Pro Football Writers of America after rushing for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1972.

The Pepsi Rookie of the Year award is decided entirely by a fan vote, so you can cast your vote for Saquon Barkley here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Miles Sanders Declares For NFL Draft Sanders will forego his final season of NCAA eligibility in favor of the NFL Draft.