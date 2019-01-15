State Of State Announces 2019 Student Speaker Slate

State of State announced its student speaker slate for the 2019 conference “State of Change” on Twitter. The lineup includes Catherine Okafor, John Lord, Amanda Nelson, Divine Lipscomb, Bhavin Shah, Dani Marks, Katie Schreckengast, Marissa Works, Nick Pazuchanics, and Jackson Fitzgerald.

State of State is proud to announce our 2019 “State of Change” Conference Student Speakers!



State of Change will be held March 31st at the State Theatre.



Look out for future #SpeakerSpotlight posts to learn more about our speakers, their backgrounds, and their topics! pic.twitter.com/xM3pWc0aI5 — State of State (@PSUStateOfState) December 11, 2018

Okafor is a graduate student studying higher education/higher education administration and the graduate assistant for BLUEprint, the Paul Robeson Cultural Center’s peer mentoring program. She’ll discuss mental health in marginalized communities.

Lord is a senior studying finance and the outgoing president of Penn State’s Interfraternity Council. He’ll discuss change in the Greek community.

Nelson is a world campus student who won a creative writing contest for her essay “Drug Addict to Penn State Student.” She’ll discuss overcoming addiction.



Lipscomb is a junior studying rehabilitation and human services, as well as a special projects coordinator for the Restorative Justice Initiative. Lipscomb will discuss the importance of education.

Shah is a senior studying industrial engineering and the Speaker of the Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA). He’ll discuss bettering student life for international students.

Marks is a graduate student studying management and organizational leadership and a captain of the Penn State men’s soccer team. He previously served in the Israeli Defense Forces. He’ll discuss the privilege and burden of the Penn State brand.

Schreckengast is a senior studying broadcast journalism. She was Miss Pennsylvania in 2017 and plays the saxophone in the Blue Band. Schreckengast will discuss non-traditional families.

Works is a senior studying music education and public relations. She is president of the Penn State Performing Arts Council and will discuss how the arts drive social change.

Pazuchanics is a senior studying labor and employment relations and the president of Lion Ambassadors. He’ll discuss the role of tradition.

Fitzgerald is a senior studying applied statistics and economics. He is the outgoing executive vice president of Penn State’s Interfraternity Council. Fitzgerald will discuss the student conduct process.O

State of State is also expected to announce other community speakers who are not Penn State students at a later date. The conference is slated for March 31 at the State Theatre, a change of venue from its usual Alumni Hall digs.

