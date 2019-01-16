Penn State Hockey Changes Ohio State Game Time Due To Expected Snow

In preparation for the anticipated snowfall this weekend, Penn State Athletics announced it is modifying its schedule of sporting events.

Penn State men’s hockey will now play the final game of its two-game series against Ohio State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, instead of 7 p.m. as it was originally scheduled.

Also affected by the precautions include the men’s lacrosse scrimmage against Lafayette, which was moved from Saturday to Friday at 4 p.m., and the women’s tennis match against Temple, which was scheduled for Sunday but is now postponed. The women’s tennis team is still supposed to face Bucknell at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

No other changes have been made to the schedule. The only other home sporting events slated for Saturday are a swimming & diving meet vs. Bloomsburg, which begins at noon, and women’s gymnastics vs. Ohio State, which begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday’s slate features wrestling vs. Nebraska at 1 p.m. and women’s hockey vs. Linderwood at 2 p.m. in addition to the remaining women’s tennis match at 4:30 p.m.

AccuWeather is forecasting 6-10 inches of snow for Saturday, including 2-4″ during the day followed by 3-6″ of snow changing to ice Saturday night.

We’ll continue to update this post if any other changes are announced.

