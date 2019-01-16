[Photo Story] Playa Bowls Brightens State College With Summertime Beach Vibes

A State College winter drags on for what feels like forever, but a trip to Playa Bowls’ newest location will make fun in the sun at the Jersey Shore seem right around the corner. From the vibrant fruit bowls to the laid-back, beach-inspired atmosphere, Playa Bowls Penn State is a welcome change from the monotony of eternally gray skies and dining hall carbs.

Located on Calder Way below the Legacy apartments, Playa Bowls serves fruit bowls, poke bowls, juices, smoothies, soups, and oatmeal. The location opened Saturday, January 12 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by State College mayor Don Hahn.

Nautically-themed murals painted by co-owner Ramona Schacter put a personal spin on the storefront.

The menu is nearly as colorful as the bowls themselves.

Although $10 for a standard bowl might seem steep, the fresh fruit in Playa Bowls’ signature menu items is a rare find downtown.

An assortment of seating options make Playa Bowls a nice hangout spot with views of downtown State College.

The experience spills over to the bathrooms, which feature a beach-themed floor and plenty of wall art that will complete your next ~edgy~ mirror selfie. Co-owner Desiree Arroyo said she plans to lay sand “shipped in from Belmar” in the bathroom to add another authentic Garden State touch to go along with pictures of the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

