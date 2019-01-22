PSU news by
Gavin Teasdale Departs From Penn State Wrestling

Ethan Kasales | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
1/22/19 3:05 pm

Gavin Teasdale is once again leaving the Penn State wrestling program, but will not be returning this time around.

Head coach Cael Sanderson announced that the freshman at 125 pounds is being removed from the team’s roster.

“Don’t expect to see Gavin. We obviously wish him well and expect him to transfer from here,” Sanderson said.

The four-time Pennsylvania high school state champion announced in November that he would step away from the program through the end of the semester. He returned to Penn State in time for the Southern Scuffle, and reportedly was going to burn his redshirt by wrestling attached to the team, but did not during that competition.

Penn State hasn’t had much success at 125 since current Rutgers star Nick Suriano left the team following his freshman campaign in 2017. Devin Schnupp –who is 6-23 in the past two seasons — has been the primary starter in the weight class, while freshman Brody Teske — a four-time Iowa high school state champion — waits in the wings.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

