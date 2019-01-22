Gavin Teasdale Departs From Penn State Wrestling

Gavin Teasdale is once again leaving the Penn State wrestling program, but will not be returning this time around.

Head coach Cael Sanderson announced that the freshman at 125 pounds is being removed from the team’s roster.

“Don’t expect to see Gavin. We obviously wish him well and expect him to transfer from here,” Sanderson said.

JUST IN: @pennstateWREST freshman Gavin Teasdale is leaving the program for the second time this season. pic.twitter.com/WhhAqVPZde — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 22, 2019

The four-time Pennsylvania high school state champion announced in November that he would step away from the program through the end of the semester. He returned to Penn State in time for the Southern Scuffle, and reportedly was going to burn his redshirt by wrestling attached to the team, but did not during that competition.

Penn State hasn’t had much success at 125 since current Rutgers star Nick Suriano left the team following his freshman campaign in 2017. Devin Schnupp –who is 6-23 in the past two seasons — has been the primary starter in the weight class, while freshman Brody Teske — a four-time Iowa high school state champion — waits in the wings.

