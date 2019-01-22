Trace McSorley Fans ‘Stick Up For The Little Guy’ At Senior Bowl
Trace McSorley’s week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl began with him checking in as the showcase’s smallest quarterback after completing the initial physical evaluations Monday morning. McSorley’s official measures indicate the former Penn State quarterback stands at 6’0″ (and two-tenths), weighs 200 lbs., and owns a pair of 9 1/8″ hands.
Although the fact that McSorley even reaches six feet tall may come as a surprise to many, he and Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew are belittled in a draft class of quarterbacks that includes 6’7″ Tyree Jackson of Buffalo, 6’5″ Daniel Jones of Duke, 6’4″ Ryan Finley of NC State, and 6’4″ Drew Lock of Missouri.
McSorley has the second smallest hands at the bowl, ahead of only Lock’s 9″ measurement. In comparison, Minshew, the only other quarterback shorter than 6’2″, led all quarterbacks, including Jackson, with 10 1/4″ paws.
Hand size seems to be the most discussed way to assess a quarterback — to varying degrees of accuracy. The good new for McSorley is the two best young quarterbacks in the NFL, Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes, have hands right on par with his. Goff’s are 9″, while Mahomes are 9 1/4″.
McSorley’s small measures triggered the most public debate about a person’s hand size since Marco Rubio said Donald Trump’s hands “are the size of someone who is 5′ 2″” during the 2016 primaries.
The doubters were in full force, citing McSorley’s inaccuracy as a result of his small stature and a reason he won’t succeed in the NFL. However, as they always seem to be at the drop of a hat (or Kliff Kingsbury comparison), Penn State fans were there to defend their quarterback and tout all the unquantifiable and completely non-subjective ways McSorley leads his draft class.
One metric they were able stand by proudly though might be most impressive of all: McSorley has the most wins of any quarterback at the Senior Bowl.
AND THE BEST you could have!!!— Sunny F (@SunnyFavs) January 22, 2019
Biggest heart, biggest competitor and most wins. His height doesn’t matter.— (@jessecaughtit) January 22, 2019
Guaranteed biggest heart and biggest balls of the bunch.— Scott Stuck (@drscottstuck) January 22, 2019
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Launches National Center For Greek Life Research And Reform
The university has pledged at least $2 million toward the multidisciplinary center’s establishment, and a fundraising campaign aims to raise $3 million in private support with $3 million in matching funds from Penn State.
Homecoming 2019 Scheduled For Purdue Weekend
Homecoming 2019 is locked in for the first week of October.
Send this to a friend
Comments