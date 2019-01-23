Your Guide To Sending THON 2019 Dancer Mail

THON is tomorrow…or at least it feels like it. The complete list of THON 2019 dancers won’t be released until after the Independent Dancer Couple (IDC) lottery, but most students dancing for specific organizations already know they’ve been chosen and got right to work soliciting your dancer mail.

For THON newbies, dancer mail is a little like practical magic during THON Weekend. Because not everyone can make it on the floor to visit them, dancers can receive letters and packages from friends and family during their 46 hours on their feet.

The best way to help your favorite dancer push through the challenge when times get tough is writing them a letter to encourage them or at least make them smile for a few minutes. Here’s what you need to know to make sure your messages make it to the floor in three short weeks.

The Deadline

Before you sort out what you actually want to put in your letters or packages, you need to know when they need to be turned in.

Letters and packages that are being sent through the actual mail must be postmarked by Tuesday, February 5 so they reach the THON office in time to reach the dancers. Even though the deadline is two weeks from now, it’s best to send them in as soon as possible. If you’re in State College and want to hand in your mail in person, you can do so now through 5 p.m. on February 5 in 324 HUB.

While dancers can receive an unlimited number of letters, they can only get a limited number of packages. THON recommends you send packages in combination with some other people to ensure yours doesn’t exceed the allotted maximum. Packages must be 14″x14″x8″ or smaller.

Addressing Mail

All dancer mail should be addressed as follows:

Penn State Dance Marathon (Mail Call)

Attn: [Dancer Name], [Dancer Number #]

227D Hetzel Union Building (HUB)

University Park, PA 16802



Example:

Penn State Dance Marathon (Mail Call)

Attn: Lauren D’Orazio 159B

227D Hetzel Union Building

University Park, PA 16802



What To Include

There are plenty of options when considering dancer mail. Emotional, funny, or entertaining are just a few of the routes you can choose when deciding what to send. Just be creative and try to consider what your specific dancer would appreciate most during their time at THON.

Dancers from past THON weekends have really appreciated receiving thoughtful letters or presents, but also loved little things that kept them busy and helped pass the time. Ideas for mail could include coloring books, puzzles, Uno, or other fun and simple card games.

All in all, it’s important to remember that there’s really no such thing as bad dancer mail. No matter what you decide to send, your dancers will surely appreciate it.

What To Leave Out

For the sake of those receiving your packages at THON, please exclude perishable items. While it may sound fun in practice to send a quick snack to dancers, the last thing anyone who has been standing for 40 hours wants is to get hit with the smell of rotten food. If you do decide to send snacks, make sure they are things that won’t mold or go bad during travel.

