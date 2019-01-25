How Amani Oruwariye, Trace McSorley Performed At Reese’s Senior Bowl Practices

Practices for the Reese’s Senior Bowl concluded Thursday, giving Trace McSorley and Amani Oruwariye a chance to meet with and perform in front of many NFL scouts all week ahead of Saturday’s game.

Most scouts leave before Saturday, as the week of practice is typically much more indicitive of a player’s ability given the lack of intensity in the game. Here is how both of Penn State’s representatives performed throughout the week with draft stock on the line:

Trace McSorley

Events like these are always hard for dual-threat quarterbacks like McSorley, as his most noticeable on-field quality has typically been his ability to run. The week of practice and constant one-on-one drills forces every quarterback to serve the role of a pocket-passer due to non-contact on quarterbacks and minimal 11-on-11 work, which didn’t necessarily work in McSorley’s favor.

Although he was the smallest quarterback there and struggled at times, he delivered the fastest pass of Thursday’s long session and was one of the fastest players — recording the fastest peak run speed at the North teams’ final practice.

McSorley with the fastest pass of the day thus far – 65.9 mph. Daniel Jones has the second fastest at 64.9 mph. #SeniorBowl on NFL Network right now @ZebraTechnology — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 24, 2019

Live on NFL Network right now – North Practice where @PennStateFball QB Trace McSorley is showing he can run too. Fastest speed of the day early into practice at 17 mph. — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 24, 2019

His touch was a bit off during the one-on-one portion of Thursday’s televised practice, throwing an interception and sailing a few balls. Despite struggling at times, he also delivered a few dimes, including this one to former *gulp* Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

OSU WR Terry McLaurin torching Kris Boyd with a dime by Trace McSorley for the TD. pic.twitter.com/5TnCMvWobi — Kyle Read (@904Kyle) January 24, 2019

Overall, McSorley’s week probably didn’t help or hurt his draft stock. Saturday’s game will be a stronger representation for his play given his ability to move outside the pocket. There will be many more chances to improve his draft stock, including his Penn State pro day, which will certainly be tailored to his strengths.

Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye had a strong week, playing consistently with physical and smart coverage. Despite a severe knee injury scare on Thursday after which he had to be helped off the field, he returned almost immediately and had his best day of the week. Here’s a video of a strong rep from Thursday’s session:

Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye clamping down in the redzone #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/fR1bv30FeT — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) January 24, 2019

And another rep from earlier in the week:

Good coverage here from #PennState CB Amani Oruwariye. Locked down Jakobi Meyers. pic.twitter.com/d1bP3vgbfY — The Draft Network (@DraftNetworkLLC) January 22, 2019

Oruwariye was one of the top defensive backs coming into the event and the consensus among most draft analysts was he did nothing to hurt that standing. As of now, he looks like a strong second-round bet, but the fate of cornerbacks is often decided by their combine performances. The former All-Big Ten performer will need a strong showing in Indianapolis to solidify or boost his stock.

You can watch the pair of former Nittany Lions play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 26 on the NFL Network.

