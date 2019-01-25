PSU news by
Penn State Wrestlers Troll Nebraska’s Tyler Berger For Jason Nolf Tweet

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
1/25/19 1:30 pm

It’s one thing to guarantee a national championship. It’s another thing to do so by saying you “plan on taking five heads home.” But when you do both while calling out the two-time reigning champ by name, that’s uncharted territory.

No. 2 Tyler Berger of Nebraska specifically referred to No. 1 Jason Nolf while declaring his intentions to win the 157-lb. bracket at the NCAA Championships.

We’ll give you all a moment to screenshot in case the tweet is mysteriously deleted during Berger’s hiatus.

Sure, confidence is great. So are competition and a little trash talk, especially at a weight class that’s been dominated by Nolf without contest for two seasons. But don’t let any of Berger’s assertions distract you from the fact that he’s 0-4 against Nolf and has allowed double digits in points in each match.

Although getting into a Twitter war seems like a far cry from Nolf’s personable, laid-back demeanor, his teammates refused to turn blind eyes and seemed to even have some fun with the bold claim. Unfortunately for them, Berger won’t see their tweets until at least after the NCAA Championships.

That is, however, considering he’s ever able to show his face on Twitter again if/when he doesn’t back up his assertion.

In four matches, Nolf has beaten Berger 19-3, 15-7, 13-5, and 10-4 most recently in their teams’ dual last weekend. The good news for Berger is that he seems to be trending in the right direction, allowing fewer and fewer points each time out…or wrestling more and more passively in order to drag the bout out and avoid allowing bonus points. When Nolf and Berger met last weekend, the Cornhusker seemed content stalling for most of the match and even tried to throw a couple cheap shots after the whistle.

But even though didn’t score bonus points, Nolf still toyed with Berger and frustrated the hell out of him. You can likely expect more of the same when Nolf finds out someone’s planning on leaving PPG Paints Arena with his head.

Anthony Colucci

