Enjoy Free Lunch In Latest Installment Of ‘Eatin’ With Heaton’ This Week
University Park Undergraduate Association President Cody Heaton is keeping his word and continuing to host “Eatin’ with Heaton” to interact with the student body.
This week’s edition of the event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the HUB’s Paul Robeson Cultural Center.
“Eatin’ with Heaton” was originally part of Heaton’s “first 100 days” initiative and coincides with his goal to create a more community-oriented Penn State.
All are welcome to attend and enjoy lunch with UPUA leadership. While free food is a plus, students can also look forward to interacting with their student government and voicing any questions, comments, or concerns.
Since this semester is Heaton’s last as UPUA president, this installment of “Eatin’ with Heaton” may be one of the final chances for students to voice their opinions in such a small and rhyme-ridden session.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
h: Power Ranking Penn State Hoops’ Recent Flaming Bus Moments
Getting off to an 0-9 start in Big Ten play, there’s only one thing Penn State fans have left to say: h.
Police: Four Dead After Shootings At P.J. Harrigan’s, Tussey Lane Residence
Chief John Gardner announced that 19-year old Steven Beachy was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon.
Send this to a friend
Comments