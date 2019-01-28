Enjoy Free Lunch In Latest Installment Of ‘Eatin’ With Heaton’ This Week

University Park Undergraduate Association President Cody Heaton is keeping his word and continuing to host “Eatin’ with Heaton” to interact with the student body.

This week’s edition of the event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the HUB’s Paul Robeson Cultural Center.

“Eatin’ with Heaton” was originally part of Heaton’s “first 100 days” initiative and coincides with his goal to create a more community-oriented Penn State.

All are welcome to attend and enjoy lunch with UPUA leadership. While free food is a plus, students can also look forward to interacting with their student government and voicing any questions, comments, or concerns.

Since this semester is Heaton’s last as UPUA president, this installment of “Eatin’ with Heaton” may be one of the final chances for students to voice their opinions in such a small and rhyme-ridden session.

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

