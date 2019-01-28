PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Enjoy Free Lunch In Latest Installment Of ‘Eatin’ With Heaton’ This Week

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
1/28/19 4:10 am

University Park Undergraduate Association President Cody Heaton is keeping his word and continuing to host “Eatin’ with Heaton” to interact with the student body.

This week’s edition of the event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the HUB’s Paul Robeson Cultural Center.

“Eatin’ with Heaton” was originally part of Heaton’s “first 100 days” initiative and coincides with his goal to create a more community-oriented Penn State.

All are welcome to attend and enjoy lunch with UPUA leadership. While free food is a plus, students can also look forward to interacting with their student government and voicing any questions, comments, or concerns.

Since this semester is Heaton’s last as UPUA president, this installment of “Eatin’ with Heaton” may be one of the final chances for students to voice their opinions in such a small and rhyme-ridden session.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Cassady

Sustainability Showcase Series Returns For Spring Semester

The Council of Sustainable Leaders is continuing its Friday afternoon speaker series on a variety of topics ranging from building dream communities to communicating during an age of post-truth media tribalism to yes, llamas.

THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2019 R&R Event Safety Director Natalie Hanson

LionCash Updates Terms To Ban Tobacco Purchases, Gift Cards

h: Power Ranking Penn State Hoops’ Recent Flaming Bus Moments

Getting off to an 0-9 start in Big Ten play, there’s only one thing Penn State fans have left to say: h.

Police: Four Dead After Shootings At P.J. Harrigan’s, Tussey Lane Residence

Chief John Gardner announced that 19-year old Steven Beachy was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend