GoFundMe Page Pledges To ‘Save Penn State Basketball’ By Buying Out Pat Chambers

Penn State basketball’s soul-crushing loss to Rutgers over the weekend has caused one fan to take desperate measures in his efforts to “Save Penn State Basketball.”

Shortly after the final whistle on Saturday, Penn State alumnus Michael Shaw created a GoFundMe page with a goal of $900,000 to be used for buying out head coach Pat Chambers.

“For many years I have defended [Chambers] stating, ‘he needs more time’ or that the game ‘close but almost there.’ Not any longer,” Straw wrote in the page’s description. “I have watched our extremely talented Penn State team lose consistently until we have fallen to Rutgers at HOME after coming off an NIT victory.”

Chambers’ contract runs through the 2021-2022 season and was extended after winning the NIT Tournament last season. Although Chambers’ official salary hasn’t been reported, for those keeping track at home, the GoFundMe’s goal of $900,000 falls well short of the $1,434,725 made by the Big Ten’s lowest paid coach, Chris Collins of Northwestern. Straw hopes Penn State will cover the remaining balance of the buyout and plans to return any money raised if the campaign falls short of its goal.

If you’re holding your breath waiting for fans to buy out Chambers, you might want to consider opening your wallet. As of Sunday night, the campaign had raised only $10.

You also might want to plan on preparing for more of the worst. Penn State’s loss on Saturday dropped Chambers’ team to 0-9 in Big Ten play and 7-13 overall. It was also the last game of the year that Penn State was favored to win.

A comment on the post from the sole donor says he “can’t take the look on players’ faces when they keep losing conference games.”

Us too, buddy…Us. Too.

“I wish Coach Chambers luck, I have followed him for 8 years,” Straw said later in the description. “However, I don’t think Nittany Nation wants to endure another ‘well below .500’ season again.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Janelle Rothacker Currently a senior studying Kinesiology, Janelle is proud to call upstate NY (the real part, not the 30 minutes north of the city part) home. She's an avid runner and enjoys everything and anything sports. She also has a love of pancakes, avoids the HUB like the plague during the in between classes rush, and can quote the majority of Friends episodes from memory. If you want to hear all the embarrassing things she does daily, or want to contact her, follow her on twitter at @janellerothack or email her at [email protected]

h: Power Ranking Penn State Hoops’ Recent Flaming Bus Moments Getting off to an 0-9 start in Big Ten play, there’s only one thing Penn State fans have left to say: h.