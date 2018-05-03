Board Of Trustees Approves Pat Chambers Contract Extension

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers had a four-year contract extension approved by the Board of Trustees during a compensation meeting Thursday following the team’s 26-13 season that ended with an NIT Championship.

The deal runs through the 2020-21 season. The details of the contract will be announced when both Penn State and Pat Chambers sign the deal.

Chambers has an overall record of 113-122 in his seven seasons in Happy Valley, mentoring Nittany Lions such as Tim Frazier, Tony Carr, D.J. Newbill, Brandon Taylor, and Shep Garner. Other than this year’s NIT run, Chambers has led the Nittany Lions to the postseason just one other time – a 2014 CBI appearance that ended with a second round loss to Siena.

Next year, Chambers will be without graduating players Shep Garner and Julian Moore, NBA-bound Tony Carr, and Nazeer Bostick, who is transferring. However, the Nittany Lions will have Lamar Stevens, the NIT’s Most Outstanding player, back in the lineup, as well as Mike Watkins, Josh Reaves, John Harrar, and Jamari Wheeler. Penn State’s roster will also be joined by the Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington D.C., sharp-shooting combo guard Myles Dread.

The two coaches prior to Pat Chambers at Penn State, Jerry Dunn and Ed DeChellis, both had eight year-terms at the school. During the 2019-20 season, Chambers would be the first coach at Penn State to last longer than eight seasons since Bruce Parkhill (12 years) led the Nittany Lions to their only conference championship in school history in 1991.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)