Logic Releases New Song Teased At Champs Performance

By Ryan Haines
1/28/19 4:01 am

Unreleased, no more.

Rapper Logic dropped a new song last week that a few lucky Penn State fans might recognize.

Following the cancellation of his Movin’ On set last spring, Logic appeared at Champs Downtown and teased the crowd with a work in progress that he had never performed before. After almost eight months of waiting and an unfinished leak in September 2018, the full song has officially dropped. Titled “Keanu Reeves,” the song is named for The Matrix star and makes fun of Logic’s own fame and those who doubted him.

Take a listen for yourself and see what you think of the finished product — although nothing compares to drinking a Dirty Sprite just feet away from Logic himself.

About the Author

Ryan Haines

Ryan is a senior majoring in Economics with a minor in German. Hailing from Lancaster, PA you might be surprised to hear that he is not Amish. Reach out with questions and comments at [email protected]

