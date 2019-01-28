Michigan Wants Some Clifford Magic

Jim Harbaugh just can’t get enough of a Happy Valley connection.

Unsurprisingly, the man who sleeps with Penn State commits will also try to grab some sibling magic from the brother of a future Nittany Lion Heisman winner.

Liam Clifford, the younger brother of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, received an offer from Michigan back in December. The dual threat quarterback/wide receiver prospect also received offers from Cincinnati and Pitt.

Words can not explain how proud I am of my brother! From playing in the backyard as kids to late nights in the weight room before I left! You are the hardest working dude I have ever met! Love you to death bro so much more to come! https://t.co/PqhIvd9UbC — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) December 6, 2018

According to 247Sports, Penn State has shown interest in the Class of 2021 recruit as well.

However, the man who helped bring the older Clifford to Happy Valley is now working for the Maize and Blue. Josh Gattis, former Penn State wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, signed on earlier this month to become Michigan’s offensive coordinator — and already seems to be using those connections to woo the target.

Thanks @Coach_Gattis and @WRTreezy for a great time up at The University of Michigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xLpMmSBWTV — Liam Clifford (@liamcliff7) January 27, 2019

Whether Penn State will do anything with that interest remains to be seen, but you’d have to imagine getting a chance to play with your brother would be a major selling point if the Nittany Lions do offer.

Will Liam become a stat-machine, record-breaking sensation that Sean is? Or perhaps they can combine for the best quarterback-receiver brother duo ever. Only time will tell. But we know what the division-titleless head coach is thinking with these moves.

It’s 6:05 a.m. and Jim Harbaugh still doesn’t have a Big Ten Championship. pic.twitter.com/aypRNaVms0 — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 21, 2017

