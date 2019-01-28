PSU news by
Police Investigating Fight At Delta Chi Fraternity

Gareth Brangan | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
1/28/19 3:26 pm

Police are investigating a “large fight” that reportedly occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday, January 27 at the Delta Chi fraternity house, 424 East Fairmount Avenue.

A group of men allegedly approached the house and began to fight fraternity members, according to a press release from the State College Police Department. Four members of the fraternity were treated for injuries at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time who could have video of the incident to contact the department. Anyone with more information can contact police at (814) 234-7150, by email, or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

