Trace McSorley Makes Cancer Survivor Ethan Malozzi’s Dreams Come True
Eleven-year-old Ethan Malozzi’s dreams came true when he was finally able to meet his sports idol, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.
In 2014, Ethan was diagnosed with stage four cancer and a slim chance of beating the disease. Today, he’s three years cancer free.
Throughout his treatment, Ethan believed in two things that helped him keep pushing forward: his siblings and Penn State football.
Fans knew McSorley was in Mobile, Alabama for the Reese’s Senior Bowl, but not many knew that he spent an earlier part of the week giving Ethan the “surprise of a lifetime.” McSorley spent some quality time with Ethan in the days leading up to the game, playing pool and tossing around a football.
The day was made possible thanks to Special Spectators, an organization that focuses on “creating VIP, All-Access game day experiences for seriously ill children and their families at sporting events across the United States.”
Although Ethan is young, he is wise beyond his years. His words of advice are simple, but powerful nonetheless.
“You can do it. You will grow up and be awesome.”
