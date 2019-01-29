Patriots Receiver, Former Penn State Lacrosse Player Chris Hogan Played Against Bill Belichick’s Son In College

If you watched either of the last two Super Bowl broadcasts, the fact that Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan played lacrosse at Penn State is probably imprinted somewhere in your brain.

You might even be preparing for CBS to repeatedly cram that fact into its broadcast of Super Bowl LIII, but it’s time to add a new wrinkle to the story commentators love to mention with a casual, “Did you know?” and a disinterested “huh” in reply.

While at Penn State, Chris Hogan actually played against Bill Belichick's son, Stephen (who played lacrosse at Rutgers and is now the Patriots' Safeties Coach), and Bill was at the game. https://t.co/s7WVwm1ej5 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 27, 2019

Hogan not only played lacrosse at Penn State from 2007-2010, but he also played against Bill Belichick’s son when the Nittany Lions took on Rutgers. To add even more to the “Penn State lacrosse alum Chris Hogan” narrative, Stephen Belichick is now the Patriots’ safeties coach, and Bill Belichick attended the lacrosse game that pitted his son and Hogan against each other. The now-wide receiver scored four points against the Scarlet Knights as Penn State won 9-4.

As the NFL’s version of Darth Vader, Bill Belichick’s hobbies aren’t all known, but the fact that he’s a noted lax bro is definitely out there. All three of his kids played Division I lacrosse in college, and his daughter is now the head coach of Holy Cross’ women’s lacrosse program.

The only question left is not if, but how many times this unassuming yet fun piece of trivia will be mentioned during the broadcast of the big game. We’ll set the over/under at 4.5.

