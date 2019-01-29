Students Again Petition To Cancel Penn State Classes Due To Extreme Cold

Penn State students once again filled a Change.org petition with thousands of signatures to convince President Barron to cancel classes at Penn State on Wednesday and Thursday.

The petition cites the fact that students can get frostbite on their way to class in the extreme cold conditions projected for both days.

Due to extreme weather conditions, we are asking Penn State officials to cancel class on Wednesday Jan. 30th and Thursday Jan. 31st. On top of an already dangerous situation with ice due to a flash freeze, temperatures are expected to remain at or below zero for a majority of Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday. Wind chill values will be as low as -20 degrees, which can cause frostbite in less than 30 minutes of exposure (or the time it takes students to walk to class). No more students need to get injured walking to class.

Temperatures are expected to range in the single digits and low 10s throughout Wednesday with real feel temperatures in the negative teens, according to AccuWeather. At the time of publication, more than 3,000 people signed the petition.

Penn State’s Behrend and Shenango campuses already canceled classes on Wednesday due to real feel temperatures plunging as low as -30 degrees in northwestern Pennsylvania. It won’t feel that frigid in Happy Valley, but students have a much more compelling argument to make this time around.

A snow day on Tuesday seemed a bit far-fetched, but that didn’t stop the creation of a petition and more than 5,000 signatures. University Park remained open throughout Tuesday, but other commonwealth campuses, including Lehigh Valley, Harrisburg, and York, closed early.

