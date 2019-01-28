Students Flood Petition To Cancel Penn State Classes Tuesday

Students are flooding a Change.org petition with signatures in an attempt to persuade President Barron to cancel Penn State’s classes on Tuesday, January 29. The petition had more than 5,000 signatures at time of publishing — just two hours after it was created.

Although the petition isn’t the best grammatically, Penn Staters everywhere can agree with its sentiment.

The weather at State College this week is getting more extreme than it used to be. The cold out there is hard to bare even for a Pennstater. Students have been falling and slipping due to the icy road. It’s a mortal challenge for students to go out for classes under such circumstances. Thus, class should be cancelled for the goodnesses of all students and faculties.



AccuWeather is reporting snow with temperatures hovering in the 20s for Tuesday morning, so it seems unlikely that the university will cancel or even delay classes.

If Penn State were to cancel classes simply because of the bitter cold, Wednesday seems like a safer bet:

Either way, I’ll be sleeping with my pajamas on inside out and a spoon under my pillow for the rest of the week.

