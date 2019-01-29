Snow Day Watch: Commonwealth Campuses Cancel Classes For Wednesday

Penn State students flooded a petition to cancel classes Tuesday, but to no avail. Wednesday, however, seems promising for University Park if the campus is to get any sort of delay or cancellation this week.

Both Penn State Behrend and Penn State Shenango have already announced cancellations for Wednesday due to real feel temperatures reaching more than 30 below zero, according to AccuWeather.

Due to anticipated extreme cold temperatures, Penn State Behrend will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Watch for updates. pic.twitter.com/DZnYZSWNwm — Penn State Behrend (@PSBehrend) January 29, 2019

Penn State Behrend | Erie, PA

Due to inclement weather, campus will be closed for Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. pic.twitter.com/bNuBXdIJKk — Penn State Shenango (@PSU_Shenango) January 29, 2019

Penn State Shenango | Sharon, PA

Meanwhile in State College, temperatures are forecasted to be Pretty Damn Cold, but don’t quite reach the lows expected in the northwest corner of the state (Behrend and Shenango).

Despite University Park remaining open all day Tuesday, a handful of other Penn State campuses decided to close early, including Lehigh Valley at noon, Harrisburg at 1:30 p.m., York at 3:30 p.m., and Berks at 4:30 p.m.

01PSU AlertLV: Campus will close today (1/29) at noon. All afternoon and evening classes are canceled. Campus will reopen tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. For more info, check https://t.co/lddcQWebdW — PSU Lehigh Valley (@PSULehighValley) January 29, 2019

01PSU AlertHBG: Campus will be closing at 1:30 p.m. today and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 30. Information at https://t.co/poY5fR5xcU — PennStateHarrisburg (@PSUHarrisburg) January 29, 2019

01PSU AlertYK: Penn State York is closing at 3:30 https://t.co/9P6jNhtzkN, Tuesday, January 29, due to inclement weather. Info. at 717-771-4079 or https://t.co/IcWi4Grvhv. — Penn State York (@PennStateYork) January 29, 2019

Berks Campus classes/activities cancelled starting at 4:30pm. Campus Closing at 4:30pm. Campus will reopen at 7am. pic.twitter.com/Ofy0saEuWo — Penn State Berks (@PennStateBerks) January 29, 2019

Stick with us for updates as Pennsylvania battles the effects of a literal polar vortex.

