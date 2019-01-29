PSU news by
Snow Day Watch: Commonwealth Campuses Cancel Classes For Wednesday

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
1/29/19 6:09 pm

Penn State students flooded a petition to cancel classes Tuesday, but to no avail. Wednesday, however, seems promising for University Park if the campus is to get any sort of delay or cancellation this week.

Both Penn State Behrend and Penn State Shenango have already announced cancellations for Wednesday due to real feel temperatures reaching more than 30 below zero, according to AccuWeather.

Penn State Behrend | Erie, PA
Penn State Shenango | Sharon, PA

Meanwhile in State College, temperatures are forecasted to be Pretty Damn Cold, but don’t quite reach the lows expected in the northwest corner of the state (Behrend and Shenango).

Despite University Park remaining open all day Tuesday, a handful of other Penn State campuses decided to close early, including Lehigh Valley at noon, Harrisburg at 1:30 p.m., York at 3:30 p.m., and Berks at 4:30 p.m.

Stick with us for updates as Pennsylvania battles the effects of a literal polar vortex.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

