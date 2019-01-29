Snow Day Watch: Commonwealth Campuses Cancel Classes For Wednesday
Penn State students flooded a petition to cancel classes Tuesday, but to no avail. Wednesday, however, seems promising for University Park if the campus is to get any sort of delay or cancellation this week.
Both Penn State Behrend and Penn State Shenango have already announced cancellations for Wednesday due to real feel temperatures reaching more than 30 below zero, according to AccuWeather.
Meanwhile in State College, temperatures are forecasted to be Pretty Damn Cold, but don’t quite reach the lows expected in the northwest corner of the state (Behrend and Shenango).
Despite University Park remaining open all day Tuesday, a handful of other Penn State campuses decided to close early, including Lehigh Valley at noon, Harrisburg at 1:30 p.m., York at 3:30 p.m., and Berks at 4:30 p.m.
Stick with us for updates as Pennsylvania battles the effects of a literal polar vortex.
