Print Your Resume For ‘Free’ Ahead Of Spring Career Days

If you’re sick of being asked what your plans are for the summer or for after graduation, you might want to head to the career fair and try to find an answer.

The University Park Undergraduate Association is making your daunting winter trip to the BJC while wearing a suit just a tad easier by funding resume printing for students, so you don’t have to use all of your allotted pages or the LionCash your mom gave you. You can print up to 10 copies of your resume (on the good paper) at Copy Central in the HUB through Friday, February 8.



UPUA has made a tradition of providing students with resume printing during the university’s official career fair each semester, but this semester the organization just used discretionary funds rather than passing a bill through the full Assembly. A total of $800 will cover up to 10,000 resumes, according to UPUA Communications Director Liza Buchinski.

Penn State’s Spring Career Days are scheduled for next week at the Bryce Jordan Center. Non-technical full-time, internship, and co-op recruiters will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, while technical full-time, internship, and co-op recruiters will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 6.

