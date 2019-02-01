Late No-Call On Lamar Stevens Overshadows Exciting Penn State Hoops Matchup With Purdue
Penn State men’s basketball fell to 0-10 in Big Ten play after Thursday’s 99-90 overtime loss to No. 17 Purdue at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The game was a high-scoring and exciting affair, but you can argue it was ruined by the officials after a late drive to the basket by Lamar Stevens resulted in a Penn State turnover instead of two free throws. Here’s a look at the play, which took place with Penn State leading 85-83 and less than 30 seconds on the clock:
Purdue’s Carsen Edwards scored the game-tying basket on the ensuing possession, and the game went to overtime. The Nittany Lions couldn’t get anything going in the extra period that probably shouldn’t have been played in the first place.
I think we can all agree Stevens probably should’ve been sent to the free throw line on the play. Even Stevens himself agrees:
“I drove the ball right. I got fouled, and it was a no-call,” Steven said after the game. “You saw it.”
Penn State head coach Pat Chambers took a more diplomatic approach when asked about the call, saying he hadn’t seen it yet and didn’t have an opinion.
“It’s a 40-minute game and mistakes are made all over the place,” Chambers later added.
Nittany Lion fans and neutral observers alike — including ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas — were baffled at the lack of a foul call. Naturally, they flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the play.
For reference, Penn State took 41 free throws Thursday night, while Purdue had 21. Even so, the last minute of a two-point game probably isn’t the best time for a make-up call.
