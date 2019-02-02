Class Of 2021 Wide Receiver Dont’e Thornton Commits To Penn State

Penn State gained its first verbal pledge in the class of 2021 when wide receiver Dont’e Thornton of Mount Saint Joseph (MD) committed to the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Thornton chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Ohio State, Michigan, and Maryland, among others. He hasn’t been given a traditional star rating by 247Sports yet.

The wide receiver visited and camped at Penn State’s annual “White Out” camp last June and earned an offer from James Franklin. Since earning the offer, Thornton has visited Penn State four times, which is also four more times than he’s visited any other program.

Thornton definitely looks the part, standing at 6’4″, 178 pounds… as a sophomore in high school. You can check out the highlights from his second season here.

If you don’t feel old already, Penn State’s other top wide receiver target in the 2021 class is Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of Indianapolis Colts legend Marvin Harrison.

