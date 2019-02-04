Battle Of The Band Applications Open For A Chance To Kick Off Movin’ On
It’s hard to imagine as we narrowly kiss a polar vortex goodbye, but preparations are already well underway for Movin’ On, Penn State’s annual spring music festival. Applications are now open for Battle of the Bands, where groups can compete for a chance to open the festival on Friday, April 26.
The requirements are pretty straightforward: You must have a musical group of which at least one member is a Penn State student, either undergraduate or graduate. Bands must have original music (read: not just covers) to be considered and must submit samples as part of the application. All musical genres are welcome, including but not limited to rock, alternative, pop, acoustic, solo performances, DJs, and rappers. You can read the full Battle of the Bands rulebook online here.
Eight bands will be chosen from the applicant pool to participate in the actual Battle of the Bands, and the winner will get to perform first at Movin’ On 2019 and open for multiple (yet to be announced) big-name acts. Acts are judged on originality of sound, musicianship, audience participation, stage presence, and overall performance.
Applications can be completed online and are due by 5 p.m. Friday, February 8. Once the top eight groups are selected, each will compete in the Battle of the Bands at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
