Trace McSorley, Amani Oruwariye Impress In All-Star Football Challenge

Penn State football sent two representatives to Arlington, Texas to participate in this year’s State Farm All-Star Football Challenge on Friday.

Quarterback Trace McSorley and cornerback Amani Oruwariye joined college football’s best and brightest at AT&T Stadium — the home of last year’s NFL Draft — to show off their skills and potentially boost their stock prior to the 2019 NFL Draft.

The logistics of the event were simple: 24 players were divided into six teams based on conference. Five teams represented college football’s power five conferences, while the last was filled with the remaining players. Players then participated in one of four different skill competitions.

McSorley and Oruwariye represented the Big Ten alongside Michigan’s Devin Bush and Rashan Gary.

The first event of the night was the accuracy competition, which required the six quarterbacks to hit six moving and stationary targets as quickly as possible.

McSorley dominated this event in every way.

He hit targets consistently and never missed a beat, which was a surprising feat given his 53 percent completion rate in 2018. He finished with a blistering time of 22.4 seconds — almost four seconds faster than any of the other five quarterbacks.

Oruwariye participated in the hands competition, which required players to run through an obstacle course while catching passes. The star defensive back finished in the middle of the pack with a time of 18.1 seconds and caught four of five passes from McSorley.

All four Big Ten representatives played a part in completing a large obstacle course in the challenge’s final event. McSorley got things going by quickly firing a pass to a stationary target and launching a deep ball to Oruwariye, who ran through obstacles to hand the ball off to Michigan linebacker Devin Bush. The Big Ten finished in second place behind the SEC in the competition.

Friday’s All-Star Challenge wasn’t the first time McSorley and Oruwariye appeared in front of NFL scouts. The duo also participated in this year’s Senior Bowl last weekend, although Oruwariye barely played following a minor knee injury. Nonetheless, both players will continue training full-time for April’s NFL Draft.

