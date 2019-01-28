Trace McSorley, Amani Oruwariye Underwhelm In 2019 Senior Bowl
Penn State sent two representatives from its program to participate in the 2019 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, where more than 100 players from around the country had a chance to showcase their talents in front of NFL scouts.
Quarterback Trace McSorley and cornerback Amani Oruwariye had an action-packed week leading up to Saturday’s game. Both participated in practice drills and scrimmages throughout the week in efforts to increase their draft stocks. McSorley later met with representatives from multiple NFL teams, including his hometown Washington Redskins.
Here’s a look at how these Nittany Lions fared in the Senior Bowl.
Amani Oruwariye
Prior to kickoff, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted that he believed Oruwariye wouldn’t participate in Saturday’s game as a precaution following an apparent knee injury he suffered at Thursday’s practice. Although the former Penn State cornerback did play, he was only on the field for a handful of snaps and didn’t record any statistics.
However, Oruwariye’s draft stock shouldn’t take much of a hit. The defensive back is projected to be a high second round pick in April’s NFL draft and will likely receive an invite to the NFL scouting combine in late February.
Trace McSorley
Donning the North team’s bright orange jersey, McSorley joined seven other quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl, including Duke’s Daniel Jones and West Virginia’s Will Grier.
McSorley entered the game at the start of the second quarter for the North team. He lacked a bit of his usual polish on some throws, floating two would-be touchdown passes over the heads of two receivers. McSorley finished the day completing six of his 12 pass attempts for 55 yards.
The Ashburn, VA native wasn’t afraid to use his legs during Saturday’s game, either. He converted a huge third down in the red zone with a five-yard run in the second quarter, setting the North team up for a field goal.
Red zone offense may be a cause for concern for McSorley, though. He left a few plays inside the 20-yard line out on the field and once again fell victim to drops on key second and third down throws.
Regardless, McSorley will turn his attention to training full-time for April’s NFL Draft.
