PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

State College Reclaims ‘City of THON’ Name

By Cassady Potts
2/5/19 4:09 am

Mayor Don Hahn announced that State College will once again be renamed ‘City of THON’ during the 46 hours that dancers are standing.

This is the fifth consecutive year State College has assumed a new identity for the duration of THON. The tradition started with former Mayor Elizabeth Goreham.

“‘For the Kids’ are three words that motivate and inspire more than 16,500 students across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to give their time and selfless dedication in the pursuit of finding a cure for childhood cancer,” the proclamation reads.

Faith Hatchard, THON 2019 local donor development captain, was in attendance to accept the proclamation. Her role is to create relationships with residents of the State College community in order to further THON’s fundraising efforts.

“THON is not only something that students engage in, but a community effort,” Hatchard said.

People forget that THON actually takes place in College Township, where the Bryce Jordan Center is located, and not the Borough of State College. But it’s the thought that counts, right?

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Cassady

Borough Council Approves Outdoor Seating At Baby’s

The State College Borough Council approved a license agreement for Baby’s Burgers and Shakes to implement an outdoor seating area.

THON Director Thursday: Meet OPP Director Brendan Hanna

Trace McSorley Makes Cancer Survivor Ethan Malozzi’s Dreams Come True

Confidence, Grace, Grooves: Social Dance Club Enters Fifth Decade In Style

“They are all great people, and learning awesome dance moves is a plus.”

Elissa Hill

State College Should Slow Its Roll With Outdoor Seating Permits

*cough* Did someone say Allen Street pedestrian plaza?

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend