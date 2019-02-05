State College Reclaims ‘City of THON’ Name

Mayor Don Hahn announced that State College will once again be renamed ‘City of THON’ during the 46 hours that dancers are standing.

This is the fifth consecutive year State College has assumed a new identity for the duration of THON. The tradition started with former Mayor Elizabeth Goreham.

“‘For the Kids’ are three words that motivate and inspire more than 16,500 students across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to give their time and selfless dedication in the pursuit of finding a cure for childhood cancer,” the proclamation reads.

Faith Hatchard, THON 2019 local donor development captain, was in attendance to accept the proclamation. Her role is to create relationships with residents of the State College community in order to further THON’s fundraising efforts.

“THON is not only something that students engage in, but a community effort,” Hatchard said.

People forget that THON actually takes place in College Township, where the Bryce Jordan Center is located, and not the Borough of State College. But it’s the thought that counts, right?

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author