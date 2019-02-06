Dorm Sweet Dorm: Movin’ On Brings Acoustic Roadshow To Residence Halls
Every Penn Stater’s favorite music festival is adding a twist as they build up to Movin’ On this year with the introduction of a new series called “Acoustic Roadshow.”
The “Acoustic Roadshow” is a collaboration between Movin’ On and the Association of Residence Hall Students (ARHS), which aims to bring students
The showcase series allows students to have the opportunity to discover local talent in a more relaxed and mellow environment.
If you’re interested in checking out the showcases for yourself, the performances are open to all Penn State students free of charge. The full series schedule is listed below:
- North Commons — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 6
- Pollock Commons — 10:30 to 12:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10
- West Commons — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 12
- East Commons — 10 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, February 24
- South Commons — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 27
If you’d like more information on the “Acoustic Roadshow” series, check out the Movin’ On’s Facebook page for more updates.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Jerry Sandusky Denied New Trial, Will Be Re-Sentenced
The case will now be sent back to Centre County for re-sentencing without minimum mandatory terms.
#DominateTheWorld: PPI Helps Penn State Secure German Defensive Tackle
Joseph Appiah Darkwa, a three-star prospect, burst onto the recruiting scene through the recently created PPI recruiting service that helps give overseas talent exposure to American college football.
Send this to a friend
Comments