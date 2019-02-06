PSU news by
Dorm Sweet Dorm: Movin’ On Brings Acoustic Roadshow To Residence Halls

Sean Gregory | Onward State
By Corrin Smucker
2/6/19 4:04 am

Every Penn Stater’s favorite music festival is adding a twist as they build up to Movin’ On this year with the introduction of a new series called “Acoustic Roadshow.”

The “Acoustic Roadshow” is a collaboration between Movin’ On and the Association of Residence Hall Students (ARHS), which aims to bring students live music in the comfort of their own dorms. The showcase series begins Wednesday, February 6 but will run through the entire month of February in a variety of residence hall commons.

The showcase series allows students to have the opportunity to discover local talent in a more relaxed and mellow environment.

If you’re interested in checking out the showcases for yourself, the performances are open to all Penn State students free of charge. The full series schedule is listed below:

  • North Commons — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 6
  • Pollock Commons — 10:30 to 12:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10
  • West Commons — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 12
  • East Commons — 10 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, February 24
  • South Commons — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 27

If you’d like more information on the “Acoustic Roadshow” series, check out the Movin’ On’s Facebook page for more updates.

Corrin Smucker

Corrin is double majoring in Spanish and Public Relations here at Penn State and is minoring in International Business.

