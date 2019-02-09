Penn State Wrestlers Troll Ohio State With Block Kicked Re-Enactment

Super reliable inside of 40. This one’s from 45. And it’s blocked! Lions scoop it up…Mark Hall will score?

Before it began wracking up bonus points against No. 2 Ohio State in an emphatic 28-9 beatdown on Friday night, No. 1 Penn State wresting took some time to recreate another iconic win by the Nittany Lions against a second-ranked Buckeye team.

During pre-dual warmups, a group of wrestlers took a break from their normal pastime of dodgeball to play football with the challenge brick, which was at the center of controversy throughout the dual. Cael Sanderson lost a challenge during the 149-lb. bout, and it later cost Ohio State a team point when coach Tom Ryan threw it late in the 174-lb. bout.

Jason Nolf lined up at center, Bo “Tyler Durbin” Nickal got ready to kick, and Nick Lee channeled his inner Marcus Allen, coming over the top for the epic block, which Hall picked up and ran into the makeshift end zone.

How did they do? All we need to make St. John Arena in the video feel like Beaver Stadium is Chris Fowler screaming.

All four wrestlers backed up the pre-dual antics by winning their bouts and scoring bonus points. Like Allen on that magical night in October 2016, Lee was the hero on Friday. He wore down and knocked off No. 2 Joey McKenna at 141 lbs. to assert himself as one of the nation’s best at his weight.

His win was one of seven by the Nittany Lions and the second of two major upsets in their favor. No. 15 Roman Bravo-Young kicked the evening off with some fireworks at 133 lbs. when he downed No. 6 Luke Pletcher in sudden victory.

The funniest part? While the Nittany Lion grapplers were clowning around, the Buckeyes were actually preparing for the dual. Too bad the extra work didn’t do much to help them.

Although we’ll agree to disagree that Nickal pinning No. 2 Kollin Moore was the most memorable moment of the dual, the troll job remains a stunt to remember for wrestlers and fans alike. Here it is one more time:

