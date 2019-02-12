Borough Council Approves Open Containers Exception For Happy Valley Music Festival
Open containers will be allowed on Allen Street and part of West Foster Ave during this year’s Happy Valley Music Festival, thanks to an ordinance exception approved Monday night by the State College Borough Council.
The permit was requested for part of the 200 and 300 blocks of South Allen Street, as well as the 100 block of West Foster Ave., where the festival will include food vendors and a beer tent.
Special Events Ordinance 2098 was adopted in August 2017, allowing Council to grant an open container ordinance waivers at its discretion. To be approved, events must be sponsored or co-sponsored by the downtown State College Improvement District and occur within the boundaries of downtown.
Councilwoman Theresa Lafer expressed concern about children being around open containers of alcohol. Festival organizer Todd Wagner explained that only those 21 or older will be able to access the open container zones.
“We would have it restricted that people are not leaving that zone with any open containers,” Wagner said, though it apparently wasn’t enough for Lafer.
The exception was approved 6-1, with Lafer in opposition. Happy Valley Music Festival is slated for Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1.
