CATA, Market East Extend Hours During THON Weekend

Campus facilities are adapting their hours to accommodate students who are attending THON this weekend. Rest assured, no matter how much your shifts suck or how tired you might feel, you’ll always have a way of getting to and from the Bryce Jordan Center and be within walking distance of a convenience store with food other than sketchy THON grilled cheeses.

Market East in Findlay Commons will be open 24 hours a day beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, February 15. When it closes Sunday night at midnight, Market East will have been open for 65 consecutive hours.

CATA will also provide non-stop service on both the Blue Loop and White Loop all weekend. The Blue Loop will stop by the BJC as often as every eight minutes during THON, while the White Loop will do so as often as every five minutes.

These additional buses will run continuously beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday and ending at 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Red Link and Green Link service hours will not change.

Here’s the full CATA schedule for the weekend:

