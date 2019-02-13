School Of Theatre To Present ‘Violet’

The Penn State School of Theatre will present the musical “Violet” as the first Off-Centre show in its 2019 season.

The production is directed and choreographed by Wes Drummond, music directed by Jordon Cunningham, and features musical theatre student Briana Ryan in the titular role. The cast is rounded out by other members of the School of Theatre, including Darron Hayes and Aidan Cole.



“Violet” tells the story of Violet Karl, a lonely young woman who embarks on a journey across the country. She seeks the preacher she believes will be able to heal the scar on her face that has been the root of much embarrassment in her life.

The show touches on themes of beauty and spirituality through primarily folk and gospel tunes. It features music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by Brian Crawley.



“Violet” will be put on at the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center at 7:30 p.m. from Tuesday, February 12 through Saturday, February 16.

Tickets can be purchased through Facebook, where the production team has been posting behind-the-scenes looks at the show, rehearsal processes, and interviews with the cast. General admission tickets are $8.50.



