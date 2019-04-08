[Photo Story] Relay for Life Strives to Beat Cancer, One Step At A Time

The bases of Medlar Field were rounded even in the off-season on Saturday, as Penn State once again participated in the annual Relay for Life event.

Relay for Life is a nationwide fundraiser for the American Cancer Society where participants form teams and take turns walking around a track or other pathway for 24 hours.

While the event usually lasts for 24 hours, Penn State’s chapter of the event decided to instead limit the walk to 12 hours this year. The theme of the walk centered around celebrating lives, saving lives, and leading the fight against cancer.

When arriving at Medlar Field, Relay for Life walkers and spectators were able to donate to the cause on the spot in the form of Luminarias: decorated paper bags housing candles, each dedicated to a cancer survivor or lost loved one. As the name would suggest, these bags were then illuminated for all to see and honor at the end of the night.

During the event, participants were treated to several speakers, including cancer survivors sharing their own stories of hope and inspiration.

The group’s fundraising efforts continued in the form of merchandise tables and a raffle.

Guests were entertained by music and dance performances, and a couple of classic characters paid the track a visit as well.

Relay for Life raised $71,306.83 this year, every cent donated to the American Cancer Society in its quest to find a cure for cancer.

Photo: Penn State Relay for Life via Facebook

