[Photo Story] Old Main Bell Tower Gives Visitors A Sky-High View Of State College

Allison Rambler | Onward State
By Allison Rambler
3/29/19 4:04 am

Old Main is perhaps the most recognizable landmark at Penn State with a long and fascinating history behind the famous columns and bell tower. Students and community members were given the opportunity to take a tour through Old Main’s hallowed halls Wednesday during an open house put on by Lion Ambassadors and the Penn State Alumni Association.

Old Main Lawn played host to a number of activities for students, including giant jenga, a mechanical bull, and Creamery ice cream.

Attendees could also sign up to tour Old Main, guided by Lion Ambassadors through the building, its history, and its Land Grant Frescoes.

The tour featured historical figures from Penn State’s past, including Old Main architect Hugh McAllister and Old Coaly, the mule who served as the university’s original mascot.

The tour concluded with the moment everyone was waiting for: a trip to the bell tower. Tour-goers climbed the narrow staircases to the top of Old Main for a sky-high view of Happy Valley.

About the Author

Allison Rambler

Allison Rambler is a junior majoring in Photojournalism and minoring in Theatre, which means she has a camera attached to her hip and is pretty much always bursting out into showtunes. She is originally from York, Pennsylvania, a city famous for the "Way to go, Paul!" vine. When not trying to get her life together, she can be found acting, directing, making videos, and attempting to get celebrities to notice her on Twitter (@allison_rambler). She pronounces "Oreo" incorrectly, so please ask her about that. She loves to talk about it.

