Things To Do This Weekend Besides THON

Whether you’re busy studying for midterms, hoping to catch up on sleep, or just not into all the hype, THON Weekend isn’t for everyone.

Campus may look like a ghost town while thousands of students are packed into the BJC, but there are several other things happening in Happy Valley this weekend if you’re looking for something different:

6 p.m. Friday: Men’s Volleyball vs. Harvard

Penn State men’s volleyball will host Harvard Friday night at Rec Hall. While the Nittany Lions have lost four straight, the Crimson are just 1-8 so far this season, so this will be a good opportunity for Penn State to pick up a victory. Admission is free for students.

6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday: Women’s Hockey vs. Mercyhurst

If some good ol’ fashioned collegiate stick-and-puck action interests you more than THON, Pegula Ice Arena is the place to be this weekend.

Penn State women’s hockey will host CHA conference rival Mercyhurst both Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Admission is free for students, and there’s even a postgame skate with the team on Saturday.

7 p.m. Friday: Wrestling vs. Michigan State

No. 1 Penn State wrestling is coming off of a statement win over No. 2 Ohio State and will host its last home Big Ten dual Friday night against Michigan State in Rec Hall. Admission is free for students.

8 p.m. Friday: Top Of The World, A Carpenter’s Tribute

8 p.m. Friday: Sounds From The Attic with Shalom Dubas

While everyone inside the BJC will be standing, you can sit back, relax and enjoy either of these shows Friday night. For Top of the World, you can buy a Premium Orchestra ticket for $49.50 or an Orchestra & Balcony ticket for $43.50 here, and you can buy a $15 general admission ticket for Sounds from the Attic here.

1 p.m. Saturday: Women’s Lacrosse vs. Lehigh

Penn State women’s lacrosse will host Lehigh University Saturday afternoon in its first regular season game at the brand new Panzer Stadium. Admission is free for students.

The women’s squad is off to a winning start this season after defeating Towson 13-7 at Holuba Hall, and is currently ranked No. 12 in the coaches poll. The forecast will be cold with a high of 35 degrees, but at least it isn’t calling for snow, and 35 is like a crisp spring day compared to the sub-zero temperatures in recent weeks.

7 p.m. Saturday: Rock The ’80s

Scheduling a concert in downtown State College on THON weekend might not be the best idea, but that didn’t stop Rock The ’80s 2019, did it?

’80s attire is encouraged for the event, which will feature 10 local bands — including My Hero Zero — performing. Like THON, the event will support a noble cause. Proceeds raised from the concert will benefit the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund, which helps ease the financial burden of cancer patients who can no longer work. You can buy a ticket to the event here for $39.50.

8 p.m. Saturday: Dirt Monkey EDM

The HUB will play host to another non-THON concert Saturday, February 16 at 8 p.m. when Dirt Monkey, otherwise known as Patrick Megeath, brings his talents to Heritage Hall as part of his current tour: The Rise of the Octopeel Tour Pt 2.

Megeath, a producer, has developed a distinctive style of music over his eight-year career, redefining dubstep and incorporating a lively, energetic aspect into his unique EDM.

4 p.m. Sunday: Spotlight Concert

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the gorgeous recital hall on campus, the Penn State School of Music will host a spotlight concert just as THON is wrapping up at 4 p.m. Sunday.

