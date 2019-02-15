‘Break It Down, BJC’: Your THON 2019 Line Dance Lyrics Are Here
Dancer Relations captains, to the stage! Your THON 2019 line dance lyrics are here.
Intro
Can you feel it, BJC? / Pumpin’ up that energy
All together we will stand / One family, hand in hand
46, dancing proud / THON ‘19, shout it loud
For the Kids, For the Glory / Penn State, let’s tell our story
Verse 1
Homecoming, guiding state / Save the bees with garden gate
High rise here, new dorms there / Renovations everywhere
Sending WebMail a goodbye / What’s up, Office 365?
Get your pizza in a Snap / Snow days, back to back
Saquon drafted number two / Looking good in Giants blue
NIT champs in the house / Citrus Bowl with Mickey Mouse
Women spike the competition / Pin em down is our tradition
Wally Triplett, white and blue / WE ARE! Thanks to you
Chorus
Break it down, BJC / Bring it back to you and me
Not in minutes, not in hours / For this Family, we empower
Diamonds up, watch them soar / FTK! Is how we roar
Moments shaped to drive the fight / For a cure, we unite
Verse 2
Marching for our lives and fate / Love, stronger than hate
Fires blaze day and night / Fighting back with all our might
Rescue mission, Thailand cave / The whole world, came to save
#MeToo we all feel / Saudi women take the wheel
George, McCain, we remember / Thank you to our service members
Winter games making strides / North and South, side by side
France — Allez les bleus! / Royal family, something new
Flyers’ Gritty hypes us up / Caps! Caps! Caps! Lift the cup!
Chorus
Break it down, BJC / Bring it back to you and me
Not in minutes, not in hours / For this Family, we empower
Diamonds up, watch them soar / FTK! Is how we roar
Moments shaped to drive the fight / For a cure, we unite
Verse 3
Mental health, be aware / Take a moment, show you care
Stan Lee excelsior / Wakanda, forever more
R-E-S-P-E-C-T / Fans all cheer for Rhapsody
Hearts sink to Bikini Bottom / Look at this, HA got ‘em
Bird Box, shield your eyes / Incredibles back in disguise
Keeping up, with 3 more / Yanny, Laurel? We’re not sure
Playing Fortnite every hour / Where we dropping? Tilted Towers
Send your mom a turkey text / Weird flex…thank u, next
DANCE BREAK
Chorus
Break it down, BJC / Bring it back to you and me
Not in minutes, not in hours / For this Family, we empower
Diamonds up, watch them soar / FTK! Is how we roar
Moments shaped to drive the fight / For a cure, we unite
Verse 4
Reach out, touch the stars / Pull them in, make them ours
Push forward, be the spark / Love illuminates the dark
THON Nation we unite / Friends, alumni spread our light
Helmet stickers make debut / Rules and Reg name is new
Half a million for One Day / TEENetwork, here to stay
Courage to empower dreams / Finding strength to believe
Igniting hope with honesty / Wisdom leads discovery
Now’s our time, take it, own it / All together, Shape the Moment
