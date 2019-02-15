‘Break It Down, BJC’: Your THON 2019 Line Dance Lyrics Are Here

Dancer Relations captains, to the stage! Your THON 2019 line dance lyrics are here.

Intro

Can you feel it, BJC? / Pumpin’ up that energy

All together we will stand / One family, hand in hand

46, dancing proud / THON ‘19, shout it loud

For the Kids, For the Glory / Penn State, let’s tell our story



Verse 1

Homecoming, guiding state / Save the bees with garden gate

High rise here, new dorms there / Renovations everywhere

Sending WebMail a goodbye / What’s up, Office 365?

Get your pizza in a Snap / Snow days, back to back

Saquon drafted number two / Looking good in Giants blue

NIT champs in the house / Citrus Bowl with Mickey Mouse

Women spike the competition / Pin em down is our tradition

Wally Triplett, white and blue / WE ARE! Thanks to you



Chorus

Break it down, BJC / Bring it back to you and me

Not in minutes, not in hours / For this Family, we empower

Diamonds up, watch them soar / FTK! Is how we roar

Moments shaped to drive the fight / For a cure, we unite



Verse 2

Marching for our lives and fate / Love, stronger than hate

Fires blaze day and night / Fighting back with all our might

Rescue mission, Thailand cave / The whole world, came to save

#MeToo we all feel / Saudi women take the wheel

George, McCain, we remember / Thank you to our service members

Winter games making strides / North and South, side by side

France — Allez les bleus! / Royal family, something new

Flyers’ Gritty hypes us up / Caps! Caps! Caps! Lift the cup!



Chorus

Break it down, BJC / Bring it back to you and me

Not in minutes, not in hours / For this Family, we empower

Diamonds up, watch them soar / FTK! Is how we roar

Moments shaped to drive the fight / For a cure, we unite

Verse 3

Mental health, be aware / Take a moment, show you care

Stan Lee excelsior / Wakanda, forever more

R-E-S-P-E-C-T / Fans all cheer for Rhapsody

Hearts sink to Bikini Bottom / Look at this, HA got ‘em

Bird Box, shield your eyes / Incredibles back in disguise

Keeping up, with 3 more / Yanny, Laurel? We’re not sure

Playing Fortnite every hour / Where we dropping? Tilted Towers

Send your mom a turkey text / Weird flex…thank u, next

DANCE BREAK



Chorus

Break it down, BJC / Bring it back to you and me

Not in minutes, not in hours / For this Family, we empower

Diamonds up, watch them soar / FTK! Is how we roar

Moments shaped to drive the fight / For a cure, we unite

Verse 4

Reach out, touch the stars / Pull them in, make them ours

Push forward, be the spark / Love illuminates the dark

THON Nation we unite / Friends, alumni spread our light

Helmet stickers make debut / Rules and Reg name is new

Half a million for One Day / TEENetwork, here to stay

Courage to empower dreams / Finding strength to believe

Igniting hope with honesty / Wisdom leads discovery

Now’s our time, take it, own it / All together, Shape the Moment

