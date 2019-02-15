Penn State Athletics Shares Support #FTK
From special THON-themed games to participating in the Pep Rally, there’s no doubt that Penn State Athletics loves to support THON. Just in case you couldn’t be in State College to experience all of the love yourself, here are just a few of the messages of support from Twitter:
Members of football team seem like they want everyone to know they’re coming to take back the Pep Rally crown:
Men’s basketball may be on the road at Purdue right now, but nothing can stop them from being FTK! Except for maybe Rutgers…
The Lady Lions also made time on their road trip to Northwestern and Minnesota to give their best to the dancers.
Baseball players took their diamonds to the next level: throwing their hands up while standing in a diamond shape on near home plate.
While the wrestling team is active in Rec Hall on Friday night, Francisco Bisono made sure to send his love to his team while dancing! There have to be some team points in there somewhere…
And of course, a few individual messages of encouragement were shared as well:
MY quarterback Trace McSorley took time from his NFL Combine preparations to send a shout out to all of this weekend’s participants:
No list of tweets would ever be complete without the symbol of our best:
