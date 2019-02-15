Penn State Athletics Shares Support #FTK

From special THON-themed games to participating in the Pep Rally, there’s no doubt that Penn State Athletics loves to support THON. Just in case you couldn’t be in State College to experience all of the love yourself, here are just a few of the messages of support from Twitter:

Members of football team seem like they want everyone to know they’re coming to take back the Pep Rally crown:

We are on the road this weekend but our s will be in Happy Valley as we cheer on everyone dancing and participating in @THON!! #CancerCannot #WeAre #FTK pic.twitter.com/DS05NJsH77 — Penn State Women’s Tennis (@pennstateWTEN) February 15, 2019

Men’s basketball may be on the road at Purdue right now, but nothing can stop them from being FTK! Except for maybe Rutgers…

The Lady Lions also made time on their road trip to Northwestern and Minnesota to give their best to the dancers.

Keep on dancing, @THON!



Wish we could be there to cheer you on but we know you’ll #BringTheRoar all weekend long! pic.twitter.com/Jvpio7Qz7s — Penn State Lady Lion Basketball (@PennStateWBB) February 16, 2019

Baseball players took their diamonds to the next level: throwing their hands up while standing in a diamond shape on near home plate.

Happy to share opening day with @THON! Sorry we can’t be there but looking forward to announcing our annual THON Day at Medlar! #WeAre always #FTK!! #DiamondLions pic.twitter.com/p11ySymYth — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) February 15, 2019

While the wrestling team is active in Rec Hall on Friday night, Francisco Bisono made sure to send his love to his team while dancing! There have to be some team points in there somewhere…

Francisco Bisono of @pennstateWREST — currently dancing in #THON2019 — shares a message with fans, family, friends, and teammates at Rec Hall! #WeAre#FTK pic.twitter.com/72URXdtTDW — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) February 16, 2019

And of course, a few individual messages of encouragement were shared as well:

Top 5 best experiences in my life https://t.co/IKyrHGjAHT — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) February 15, 2019

MY quarterback Trace McSorley took time from his NFL Combine preparations to send a shout out to all of this weekend’s participants:

Good luck to everyone dancing and participating in @THON this year!! #6abcFTK — Trace McSorley (@McSorley_IX) February 15, 2019

No list of tweets would ever be complete without the symbol of our best:

