THON Dancers Are In The Building
The THON dancers have officially entered the Bryce Jordan Center, sections are beginning to fill up with various orgs, and the countdown to the start of THON is now truly on.
OPP members have been setting up since the early morning, transforming the BJC into a dancer-friendly space with room for plenty of entertainment for the 46-hour dance marathon.
The human tunnel welcomed the dancers into the arena.
The dancers entered the building a little after 4:15 on Friday afternoon.
Now, we wait for the dancers to stand in fewer than two hours.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
Composting System Could Return To Residence Halls With Student Support
Penn State Housing hopes to educate students about proper recycling habits in order to bring composting back to residence halls.
Send this to a friend
Comments