THON Dancers Are In The Building

The THON dancers have officially entered the Bryce Jordan Center, sections are beginning to fill up with various orgs, and the countdown to the start of THON is now truly on.

OPP members have been setting up since the early morning, transforming the BJC into a dancer-friendly space with room for plenty of entertainment for the 46-hour dance marathon.

Mats down, diamonds up pic.twitter.com/2SicGjuC8O — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 15, 2019

The human tunnel welcomed the dancers into the arena.

Make way! The dancers have arrived. pic.twitter.com/wCZwjwY9CR — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 15, 2019

The dancers entered the building a little after 4:15 on Friday afternoon.

The dancers have made their way through the human tunnel and into the @JordanCenter. pic.twitter.com/rQmzUpwIeN — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 15, 2019

Now, we wait for the dancers to stand in fewer than two hours.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Derek Bannister Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.