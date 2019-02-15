PSU news by
THON

THON Dancers Are In The Building

Gareth Brangan | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
2/15/19 4:30 pm

The THON dancers have officially entered the Bryce Jordan Center, sections are beginning to fill up with various orgs, and the countdown to the start of THON is now truly on.

OPP members have been setting up since the early morning, transforming the BJC into a dancer-friendly space with room for plenty of entertainment for the 46-hour dance marathon.

The human tunnel welcomed the dancers into the arena.

The dancers entered the building a little after 4:15 on Friday afternoon.

Now, we wait for the dancers to stand in fewer than two hours.

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

