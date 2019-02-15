THON Described In SpongeBob SquarePants Memes
It’s finally THON 2019!
If there’s one thing that deserves a mention in this year’s line dance (and every year’s line dance), it’s the endless stream of relatable SpongeBob SquarePants memes that have gone in and out of popularity. Come to think of it, a lot of them represent some moments we all feel during THON…
When you hear “DANCER RELATIONS CAPTAINS, TO THE STAGE”:
When the baby powder floats up and the air gets dry:
When the 4 a.m. delirium hits:
…we have two for this one:
When a Rules and Regulations committee member tells you that you can’t bring any snacks into the Bryce Jordan Center:
When THON accidentally shows its desktop on the big screens:
Watching some adorable kids blow bubbles on the floor:
When you reach the bathroom and get to lean on something for the first time in 12 hours:
All of the dancers leaving the BJC at the end of THON to eat vegetables and sleep:
When the BJC is magically clean just days after THON ends:
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
[Video] THON 2019 Line Dance
Break it down, BJC.
Send this to a friend
Comments