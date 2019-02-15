THON Described In SpongeBob SquarePants Memes

It’s finally THON 2019!

If there’s one thing that deserves a mention in this year’s line dance (and every year’s line dance), it’s the endless stream of relatable SpongeBob SquarePants memes that have gone in and out of popularity. Come to think of it, a lot of them represent some moments we all feel during THON…

When you hear “DANCER RELATIONS CAPTAINS, TO THE STAGE”:

When the baby powder floats up and the air gets dry:

When the 4 a.m. delirium hits:

…we have two for this one:

When a Rules and Regulations committee member tells you that you can’t bring any snacks into the Bryce Jordan Center:

When THON accidentally shows its desktop on the big screens:

Watching some adorable kids blow bubbles on the floor:

When you reach the bathroom and get to lean on something for the first time in 12 hours:

All of the dancers leaving the BJC at the end of THON to eat vegetables and sleep:

When the BJC is magically clean just days after THON ends:

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.