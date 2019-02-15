Tickets On Sale For 2019 THON Raffle

The grand prize stage of the THON 2019 raffle is underway, and there’s still plenty of time to get in on the action.

Supply Logistics is running a stand outside of Portal 4, where you can purchase a ticket for just $5 (Sadly, they don’t take LionCash.) and the of the proceeds are donated directly to THON.

The prizes up for grabs this round include a Dell tablet, four tickets to the Chainsmokers concert at the Bryce Jordan Center in September, and a $4,000 trip to anywhere in the world generously sponsored by the Alumni Association.

The winners of the raffle will be announced on stage later in the weekend, so don’t forget to stop by the stand before it’s too late if you want a chance at these prizes.

About the Author

Ryan Haines Ryan is a senior majoring in Economics with a minor in German. Hailing from Lancaster, PA you might be surprised to hear that he is not Amish. Reach out with questions and comments at [email protected] or on Twitter @HyanRaines.

