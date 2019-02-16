PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Car Race Ends In A Lame Tie

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
2/16/19 2:26 pm

The drama continues!

The car race came back to entertain the crowd while OPP mopped the floor once again. After a win by the blue car in the first match, the red car was seeking revenge on its opponent.

The red car started out slow and steady, barely making any mistakes along the way. On the other hand, the blue car seemed rushed and came close to suffering a late meltdown before the finish line.

Somehow, the red car got flipped around and finished the race upside down. In a disappointing turn of events that perpetuate this century’s “Everyone’s a winner” mentality, THON couldn’t tell which car arrived at the finish line first.

Sad.

The second car race of THON 2019 ended in a tie, so it looks like the red car will need to wait until at least the next floor wash to prove its worthiness.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Cassady

Two-Time THON Dancer Jason Cillo Performs During Alumni Hour

Cillo danced in THON 2017 and 2018, and he returned to the Bryce Jordan Center for a short concert.

Mini-THON Students Make An Appearance At THON 2019

THON Nation Makes An Impact Around The Globe

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

Penn State Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford Leads Singing Of Alma Mater At THON

“Where would you rather be than a room full of Penn Staters?”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend