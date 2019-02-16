Car Race Ends In A Lame Tie

The drama continues!

The car race came back to entertain the crowd while OPP mopped the floor once again. After a win by the blue car in the first match, the red car was seeking revenge on its opponent.

The red car started out slow and steady, barely making any mistakes along the way. On the other hand, the blue car seemed rushed and came close to suffering a late meltdown before the finish line.

Somehow, the red car got flipped around and finished the race upside down. In a disappointing turn of events that perpetuate this century’s “Everyone’s a winner” mentality, THON couldn’t tell which car arrived at the finish line first.

Sad.

The second car race of THON 2019 ended in a tie, so it looks like the red car will need to wait until at least the next floor wash to prove its worthiness.

