Blue Car Sets Precedent With First Win Of THON 2019
The car race is back, baby!
Everyone’s favorite THON crowd entertainment tactic returned to the Bryce Jordan Center around 6 a.m. Saturday, keeping dancers and spectators alike entertained while OPP mopped the floor for the first time.
Blue Car got out to an early lead in the race as Red Car had a rough go of it when it was passed along the aisles. It looked like Blue Car’s race to be lost….until the last section, when Blue Car completely fell apart — literally, the Blue Car structure seemed to fall apart in the last section.
The BJC crowd was on the edge of its collective seat waiting to see the ultimate results of the first Car Race of THON 2019. BUT ALAS, BLUE CAR PULLED OUT THE WIN!
Breathe a sigh of relief. The rivalry lives on.
