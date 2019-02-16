Cold Spring Union Refreshes THON With Country, Blues, Soul, And Southern Rock

If you’re spending any considerable amount of time at THON, you may begin to notice a common pattern of songs across each cover band which can make you keep thinking, “Didn’t I just hear this?”

With Cold Union Spring, the Bryce Jordan Center crowd was given a much-needed break from the familiar covers we’re all used to.

The group has opened for the likes of Alabama (yes, “Angels Among Us” Alabama) and Shooter Jennings, and it brought the likes of classic rock, soul, country, and southern rock to an early morning crowd that needed a change of pace from EDM and 2000s pop punk hits.

The soulful bunch kicked the set off with a familiar tune anyone could recognize and jive with in Georgia Satellite’s “Keep Your Hands To Yourself.” The group paired soulful vocals and classic southern rock guitar solos, and it kept the crowd fired up with a cover of “American Girl” by Tom Petty.

Keeping up the spirit of Americana and southern rock, Cold Union Spring helped energize the BJC with its rendition of “Sweet Home Alabama” that didn’t disappoint vocally and featured some serious finger-picking on the guitar.

Cold Union Spring managed to bring multiple firsts into the BJC, including covers of lesser known soul, blues, and southern rock tracks from the likes of groups such as The Truckers, Steel Drivers, and Austin Lucas. The group even managed to throw in three original songs, which felt like classic hits with southern soulful rock tracks about whiskey and gin, unrequited love, and country living.

To keep the crowd amped up and rocking, the group closed out with more classic rock hits from the likes of Jimi Hendrix with “All Along the Watchtower” and even the Allman Brothers Band’s lesser known hit, “Whipping Post.”

Though the crowd may not have been able to sing along for the entire set, Cold Union Spring brought refreshing tunes that paired soulful vocals and guitar solos that had the BJC feeling like a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert.

About the Author

Tim Reams is the HR Strategic Partner for Onward State, but he's still churning out the good photos and stories occasionally. He's a junior majoring in Labor Employment Relations, minoring in one too many things, and he'll probably become the next Onward State schmuck to go to law school. Tim comes from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area (yes where the TV show the office is based off of) and was raised a die hard fan of all things Penn State. For any inquiries or spamming email [email protected], or feel free to sliiiiide into his DMs on twitter @TPReams.

