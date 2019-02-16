PSU news by
Meet The Former Dancer Tuning Into THON From Thailand

Courtesy of Tim Feng
By Anthony Colucci
2/16/19 12:56 pm

Penn State alum Tim Feng spent THON 2018 on the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center as part of an independent dancer couple, making for one of the defining moments of his senior year. This year, like many young alumni, Feng is taking in the weekend’s action remotely by way of lifestream.

However, unlike most other Penn Staters, Feng is tuning in from Thailand, where he’s serving in the United States Peace Corps.

Feng woke up at 5:30 am. Saturday morning (Thailand time) to watch the dancers stand in University Park, a time zone 12 hours behind his. In the weeks leading up to THON, Feng even participated in the No Hair Don’t Care event, shaving his head out of support for those with cancer.

While in Thailand, Feng teaches English to local students. During a lesson on school in the United States last week, Feng taught his students about THON and got them to throw up their diamonds, as shown in the featured image.

“They love everything about THON and wanted to send their love,” Feng said.

“This proud alum is not going to let time differences or distance prevent him from supporting THON. Please know that THON is not just a Penn State or Pennsylvania thing. There are literally people on the other side of the world ready to Shape the Moment.” 

